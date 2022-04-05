Kentucky's interest has been a constant for top-5 prospect KJ Evans
Times are good if you are K.J. Evans. The nation's No. 5-ranked junior trimmed his list of schools to five finalists just two days after helping Montverde Academy win another championship at the GE...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news