Kentucky is doubling down on its push for in-state talent. On Wednesday night the Wildcats extended another offer to a Commonwealth prospect.

Owensboro (Ky.) Apollo tight end Logan Weedman might not be a widely known prospect but that's for a good reason. He was just a high school freshman this past season.

In spite of Weedman's youth, he's already 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds.

Weedman, who also plays basketball, tweeted the news of Kentucky's offer. It's his first from a Division I school.

He doubles as a defensive end for Apollo, which is coached by Phil Hawkins, formerly of Doss High School in Louisville.

Shortly after receiving the offer Weedman told Cats Illustrated that he has not visited Kentucky unofficially as a recruit but is looking forward to working out for the staff at a camp. All of Kentucky's summer camps run from June 9-14.