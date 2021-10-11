Kentucky's five biggest games in the last 25 years

Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland offers his take on the biggest Kentucky football games for Kentucky in the past 25 years...

Note that these are not Kentucky's biggest "wins" of the last 25 years. The most important consideration? The stakes and the anticipation heading into the game based on what each meant for the program historically.

5) No. 22 Penn State vs Kentucky, 1999 Outback Bowl

The Tim Couch era was a very different time for Kentucky football. The 'Cats were on the cutting edge of the sport's offensive revolution, had a Heisman-caliber quarterback and a style of play that made the Wildcats a headache to game plan for.

The defense was lacking and UK was only 7-4 and unranked. Given those facts and with this as a bowl game, the end point rather than an open horizon ahead, this game cannot rank as high as some of the others.

But given how much the program's fans had suffered over the years this rates high. Remember also, at this point in time many believed Kentucky was on the move in the SEC with that new brand and fan engagement was very high. There was a sense that much better days would lie ahead.

One could mention the Citrus Bowl against Penn State roughly 20 years later but this first matchup followed a longer period of relative dormancy and because of Couch and the Air Raid at that moment in the sport's history the game was very significant.

4) No. 1 LSU vs No. 17 Kentucky, 2007

While these Wildcats had dropped a game at South Carolina they were back in the top-20 and armed with the kind of offense that ensured the Tigers would not overlook their trip to Lexington.

LSU had won a national championship just a few years prior and this team was loaded with future NFL players.

ESPN was in Lexington and CBS covered the game because it felt like Rich Brooks' long march toward relevance was paying off and leading to something big. Turns out it did. In terms of capturing national attention and putting UK in a position to make lots of national noise this game has to be very high on any list, even if hindsight plays a part in it.

One could make a case for this game being even higher.