Kentucky's first scrimmage of fall camp did not produce the results one would expect from a veteran-laden team.

"I thought it was just not good enough today," UK head coach Mark Stoops said after the workout at Kroger Field. "Not a good enough scrimmage. I really was disappointed, to be honest with you.The overall scrimmage, just in general, I thought it was a bit flat. I expected a lot more out of these guys across the board."

Added junior linebacker Kash Daniel, the expected leader in the middle of the Wildcats' defense this season: "If we want to get to where we want to be, today was unacceptable."

The lackluster day did not include many highlights. Star running back Benny Snell Jr. sat out with a minor calf strain, while his backup, A.J. Rose, was out of town for a funeral. The offense was also hindered by pre-snap penalties and some drops by the receivers corps, Stoops noted. A fumble late in the scrimmage underscored the malaise.

Senior guard Bunchy Stallings said the offensive line must take responsibility for setting the tone. "Coach (Eddie) Gran says big men lead the way... We have to make sure our energy is up."

When asked to comment on the quarterback battle between Gunnar Hoak and Terry Wilson, Stoops said: "Inconsistent. They've been inconsistent. But I think you can say that about a lot of guys. I don't think anyone has stepped up on the offense to make a spectacular play. Wide receivers, I just feel like we're very average there right now. We have nobody stepping up to make great individual plays (for the quarterbacks).



"I just felt like today was one of those days when one side or the other had success, it was because the other side wasn't playing very good. And I'm really not interested in seeing that."

Stoops predicted the team would respond to his criticism in the right way.

"I was very matter-of-fact with them today," he said. "It just wasn't good enough. It was good enough to be average, so if that's what that want to be, then that's what we'll do.

"(But) I expect this group to bounce back, get a little bit of rest here this weekend, and get back at it next week because we've got a lot of work to do."

The Cats open the season on Sept. 1 against Central Michigan. Two more scrimmages will be held before they kick it off, but a sense of urgency has arrived.

"I'd like to see us consistently grow when they come out here," Stoops said.

"We take it very seriously," junior tight end Justin Rigg said. "We want to improve every day, and after our first scrimmage, all there is is room for improvement."

On a positive note, UK seemed to emerge from the scrimmage relatively healthy. Stoops noted that sophomore defensive back Cedrick Dort had an ankle "rolled up" late in the scrimmage, but the extent of the injury was not known at the time.

When asked about the ongoing health issues with sophomore defensive lineman Josh Paschal and offensive line coach John Schlarman, Stoops said: "At this time, I'm not at liberty to talk about that. I'll give an update when the time is right with those guys."

Paschal was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma on one of his feet. Schlarman is facing what Stoops described on media day as a potential "serious" health situation.