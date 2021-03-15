Kentucky's final 2020-21 basketball analytics
From time to time through the 2020-21 season Cats Illustrated shared Kentucky's basketball analytic portrait to help fans understand what was working and what wasn't.With the season in the books an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news