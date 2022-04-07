Kentucky's Bryce Hopkins enters transfer portal

Another Kentucky Wildcat is making an early departure from Lexington.

Unlike the news of TyTy Washington declaring for the NBA Draft on Wednesday, this time it's a player in search of a new college home.

Freshman forward Bryce Hopkins announced via Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal after struggling to find consistent minutes in John Calipari's rotation this season. The 6-foot-6 Illinois native failed to appear in five of the Wildcats' final 13 games and received only seven minutes of playing time after scoring a career-high 13 points in a Feb. 23 win over LSU.

His outlook did not look much better for 2022-23 with Oscar Tshiebwe, Keion Brooks Jr., Jacob Toppin, Lance Ware, and Daimion Collins all with a chance to return in the frontcourt, and the signing of elite prospect Chris Livingston.

Hopkins averaged 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. He shot 43% from the field, 31% from the 3-point arc, and 54% at the free-throw line.