Kentucky's Benny Snell Jr. announced on Friday that he plans to enter the 2019 NFL Draft and forgo his final year of eligibility with the Wildcats.

The news did not come as a surprise. Snell has shattered numerous UK rushing records and stands just 107 yards shy of being the leading rusher in program history.

Of particular interest to many UK fans, however, was Snell's plans for the Citrus Bowl.

"Am I playing?" Snell wrote in a Twitter post released by UK. "Snell Yeah... I have unfinished business. Whatever I start, I make sure I finish."

The No. 14 Wildcats (9-3) will be playing Penn State on Jan. 1 in Orlando where Snell will have an opportunity to pass Sonny Collins as the program's all-time leading rusher, and UK will have a chance for its first 10-win season since 1977.

Snell has rushed for 1,305 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior. He is one of only two backs in SEC history -- alongside former Georgia All-American Herschel Walker -- to rush for at least 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns in each of his first three seasons.



