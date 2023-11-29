The University of Kentucky's baseball schedule for the 2024 season is officially set, so we know the gauntlet the Wildcats will have to navigate in order to once again reach the NCAA Tournament and build on last season's surprising success.

Here's a look at UK's schedule, which was released on Wednesday.

2/16 - 2/18: @ South Carolina-Upstate (3 gms)

2/20: Morehead State

2/23 - 2/25: Karbach Round Rock Classic (Round Rock, Texas)

vs Washington State

vs Texas State

vs Kansas

2/27: Western Kentucky

3/1 - 3/3: Lipscomb (3 gms)

3/5: at Eastern Kentucky

3/6: Eastern Kentucky

3/8 - 3/10: Kennesaw State (3 gms)

3/12: Murray State

3/15 - 3/17: Georgia (3 gms)

3/19: Evansville

3/22 - 3/24: at Missouri (3 gms)

3/26: Miami (Ohio)

3/29 - 3/31: at Ole Miss (3 gms)

4/2: Louisville

4/5 - 4/7: Alabama (3 gms)

4/9: at Samford

4/11 - 4/13: at Auburn (3 gms)

4/16: at Louisville

4/19 - 4/21: Tennessee (3 gms)

4/26 - 4/28: at South Carolina (3 gms)

5/3 - 5/5: Arkansas (3 gms)

5/7: at Xavier

5/10 - 5/12: at Florida (3 gms)

5/14: Wright State

5/16 - 5/18: Vanderbilt (3 gms)

5/21 - 5/26: SEC Tournament

5/31 - 6/2: NCAA Regionals

6/7 - 6/9: NCAA Super Regionals

6/15 - 6/26: NCAA College World Series

Kentucky's schedule includes a dozen games against opponents which reached the Super Regional round of last year's NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky was one of the nation's biggest surprises last season finishing 40-21 overall and 16-14 in the SEC on the strength of a 27-7 home record. The Wildcats advanced to the Baton Rouge Super Regional before they were eliminated by LSU.