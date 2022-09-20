Alabama making its first visit to Lexington since the 2013 season and SEC East rivals Florida and Tennessee playing at Kroger Field are among the highlights of Kentucky's 2023 football schedule, which was announced Tuesday on the SEC Network.

The Wildcats will have seven home games in 2023, beginning with Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, and Akron.

Kentucky will open league play with a change in the typical placement of opponents, traveling to Vanderbilt on Sept. 23. After a Sept. 30 home matchup with Florida, the Cats will have another unfamiliar slot on the calendar for an Oct. 7 trip to Georgia.

On Oct. 14, UK will play host to Missouri. The open date falls on Oct. 21, followed by Tennessee visiting Kroger field on Oct. 28.

The Cats hit the road for Mississippi State on Nov. 4, then return to Lexington to face traditional league powerhouse Alabama on Nov. 11, marking Senior Day.

Kentucky closes the regular season with a trip to South Carolina on Nov. 18, followed by the Governor's Cup rivalary game at Louisville on Nov. 25.