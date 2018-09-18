In a season that Kentucky will be replacing many key players on both sides of the ball, the Wildcats will have the benefit of playing eight of its 12 games at home during the 2019 football season.

The SEC finalized schedules for all league schools on Tuesday. Mark Stoops' squad will open the season with a three-game home stand and close the slate with three of four games at Kroger Field.

Kentucky will play host to MAC programs Toledo and Eastern Michigan the first two weeks of the season before welcoming SEC East rival Florida to Lexington in Week 3.

The Cats will then hit the road for Mississippi State and South Carolina to close out September.

An open date the first weekend of October will be followed by a home game against Arkansas, the first matchup between the Cats and Razorbacks since 2012. A trip to Georgia and a home game against Missouri will close out the month.

The Cats have a second open date on Nov. 2, followed by a home game against Tennessee and a road game at Vanderbilt. The regular season wraps up with non-conference foes UT Martin on Thanksgiving weekend and Louisville in the battle for the Governor's Cup on Nov. 30.

*****

Aug. 31 – TOLEDO

Sept. 7 – EASTERN MICHIGAN

Sept. 14 – FLORIDA*

Sept. 21 – at Mississippi State*

Sept. 28 – at South Carolina*

Oct. 5 – open

Oct. 12 – ARKANSAS*

Oct. 19 – at Georgia*

Oct. 26 – MISSOURI*

Nov. 2 – open

Nov. 9 – TENNESSEE*

Nov. 16 – at Vanderbilt*

Nov. 23 – UT MARTIN

Nov. 30 – LOUISVILLE

*SEC game