CatsIllustrated - Kentucky rips LSU 13-4, salvages series finale

After losing the first two games of their weekend series against LSU, the Wildcats were able to salvage some momentum with a decisive win Sunday at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky banged out 13 hits, including three home runs, en route to a 13-4 win over the Tigers. Austin Schultz, Oraj Anu, and Coltyn Kessler each hit a two-run homer, and T.J. Collett highlighted an eight-run seventh inning by the Cats with a three-run double.

The impressive display of hitting complemented UK's best-pitched game of the series. Starter Zack Lee (3-2) allowed just one run on four hits and three walks to an LSU team that had pounded the Cats' staff for 23 runs on 28 hits in the first two games at KPP. The sophomore right-hander struck out six over five innings of work.

Kentucky improved to 20-9 overall and 6-6 in SEC play, snapping a five-game skid against league opponents.

Blake Money (1-1) started and took the loss for LSU, allowing five runs on six hits through four innings on the mound.

Jordan Thompson had three hits, including an RBI triple, to highlight the offense for LSU (20-12, 3-9 SEC).

The Cats return to action Tuesday at KPP against Bellarmine in a tuneup for their next SEC series against Georgia, which is coming off a winning series against No. 1 Vanderbilt.