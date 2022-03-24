Kentucky reportedly contacts former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile
The Kentucky coaching staff has already waded into the transfer portal waters. We reported last weekend that the Wildcats have reached out former Utah Valley State center Fardaws Aimaq. There is no...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news