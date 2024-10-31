Advertisement

in other news

Red-hot Robinson leads Cats in second exhibition win

Red-hot Robinson leads Cats in second exhibition win

Grad senior guard knocks down eight treys in 98-67 win for UK.

 • Jeff Drummond
QUICK TAKES: UK 98, Minnesota State Mankato 67

QUICK TAKES: UK 98, Minnesota State Mankato 67

First impressions from the Cats' second exhibition game.

 • Jeff Drummond
INSTANT ANALYSIS: Jaxson Robinson shoots UK out of cold start

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Jaxson Robinson shoots UK out of cold start

Jaxson Robinson got hot in the first half and the Cats never looked back. Exhibition season ends for Mark Pope's team.

Premium contentForums content
 • Justin Rowland
Rounding Up UK's Latest Football Offers

Rounding Up UK's Latest Football Offers

Kentucky is struggling on the field but recruiting presses on. Recruiting the younger prospects on the board may not be

Premium content
 • Justin Rowland
Week 9: Kentucky in the national stat rankings

Week 9: Kentucky in the national stat rankings

Each week Cats Illustrated is laying out where the Wildcats stand in various national statistic categories for a broad

 • Justin Rowland

in other news

Red-hot Robinson leads Cats in second exhibition win

Red-hot Robinson leads Cats in second exhibition win

Grad senior guard knocks down eight treys in 98-67 win for UK.

 • Jeff Drummond
QUICK TAKES: UK 98, Minnesota State Mankato 67

QUICK TAKES: UK 98, Minnesota State Mankato 67

First impressions from the Cats' second exhibition game.

 • Jeff Drummond
INSTANT ANALYSIS: Jaxson Robinson shoots UK out of cold start

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Jaxson Robinson shoots UK out of cold start

Jaxson Robinson got hot in the first half and the Cats never looked back. Exhibition season ends for Mark Pope's team.

Premium contentForums content
 • Justin Rowland
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 31, 2024
Kentucky Recruits Are Aplenty In MaxPreps Preseason Top-10
David Sisk  •  CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer
Ikenna Alozie (Photo by https://basketball.rivals.com)
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Kentucky
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement