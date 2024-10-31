Advertisement
in other news
Red-hot Robinson leads Cats in second exhibition win
Grad senior guard knocks down eight treys in 98-67 win for UK.
• Jeff Drummond
QUICK TAKES: UK 98, Minnesota State Mankato 67
First impressions from the Cats' second exhibition game.
• Jeff Drummond
INSTANT ANALYSIS: Jaxson Robinson shoots UK out of cold start
Jaxson Robinson got hot in the first half and the Cats never looked back. Exhibition season ends for Mark Pope's team.
• Justin Rowland
Rounding Up UK's Latest Football Offers
Kentucky is struggling on the field but recruiting presses on. Recruiting the younger prospects on the board may not be
• Justin Rowland
Week 9: Kentucky in the national stat rankings
Each week Cats Illustrated is laying out where the Wildcats stand in various national statistic categories for a broad
• Justin Rowland
in other news
Red-hot Robinson leads Cats in second exhibition win
Grad senior guard knocks down eight treys in 98-67 win for UK.
• Jeff Drummond
QUICK TAKES: UK 98, Minnesota State Mankato 67
First impressions from the Cats' second exhibition game.
• Jeff Drummond
INSTANT ANALYSIS: Jaxson Robinson shoots UK out of cold start
Jaxson Robinson got hot in the first half and the Cats never looked back. Exhibition season ends for Mark Pope's team.
• Justin Rowland
Kentucky Recruits Are Aplenty In MaxPreps Preseason Top-10
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Kentucky
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- S
- RB
- WDE
- DT
- WR
- CB
- WR
- WDE
- WR
- WR
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement