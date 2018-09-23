For the first time since November of 2007, Kentucky has a ranked football team.

Coming off their 28-7 win over No. 14 Mississippi State on Saturday night at Kroger Field, the Wildcats are ranked No. 17 in both the AP Top 25 poll and the Coaches Top 25 poll.

Mississippi State dropped to No. 23 in the AP poll after its loss to UK.

The Cats are one of six ranked teams from the SEC in the AP Top 25. Alabama continues to hold the No. 1 spot, followed by Georgia at No. 2 and LSU at No. 5. Auburn comes in at No. 10 this week.

Kentucky will attempt to defend that ranking this week as South Carolina visits Kroger Field on the heels of an impressive 37-14 win at Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks (2-1, 1-1 SEC) were among the top teams outside of the Top 25 also receiving votes this week.



