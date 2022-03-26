Kentucky rallies to take Game 2 over No. 14 Georgia

Kentucky picked up its third win over a ranked opponent this season and notched its first SEC victory, coming from behind to defeat No. 14 Georgia 10-8 on Saturday.

The Wildcats (16-8, 1-4 SEC) fell behind 6-1 in the second inning but kept steady pressure on the Bulldogs' pitching staff throughout the game. UK scored two in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth, and four in the fifth inning to surge ahead on a chilly, windy day at Kentucky Proud Park.

The decisive fifth inning saw the Cats manufacture two runs on being hit by pitches with the bases loaded, one by drawing a walk, and another on a fielder's choice grounder.

Kentucky's bullpen made the lead stick, holding Georgia to just two runs over the final five innings. Sean Harney (4-0) picked up the win in relief of starter Darren Williams, who was victimized by six unearned runs in the second inning. Tyler Guilfoil picked up his second save with a smooth ninth inning that included a pair of strikeouts.

Adam Fogel led the UK offensive attack with three hits on the day. The senior outfielder doubled, scored two runs, and drove in a run. Senior second baseman Daniel Harris hit his first home run as a Cat.

The Cats also got two RBI from senior outfielder Kirk Liebert, while team batting leader Chase Estep had a hit, reached base twice, and scored a pair of runs.

Luke Wagner (5-1) suffered his first loss of the season for Georgia (18-5, 3-2 SEC). He allowed three runs on four hits and a walk after entering the game in relief of starter Garrett Brown, who surrendered five runs in only 2.1 innings on the mound.

The Bulldogs' pitching staff allowed nine hits, walked six, hit three batters, and threw two wild pitches on the day.

Georgia won the series opener 4-2 on Friday. The rubber match will be Sunday at Noon ET with UK having a chance to win a series over a ranked opponent for the second time this season. The Cats took two of three from No. 8 Texas Tech in February.







