Kentucky's win over Eastern Michigan came at a high cost.

Junior quarterback Terry Wilson tore the patellar tendon in his left knee after suffering a horsecollar tackle late in the third quarter of the Wildcats' 38-17 win at Kroger Field. UK announced Sunday afternoon that Wilson will need surgery, ending his season.

“I’m very sorry about Terry’s injury,” UK head coach Stoops said in a statement released by UK. “He has done so much for our program over the last two seasons, both in leadership and his production on the field. As a team captain, he will continue to be an important part of our team and we look forward to him returning to the field when he has recovered.”

Wilson, who has won 12 of his 15 starts since coming to UK, had passed for 360 yards and two touchdowns this season. The dual-threat athlete from Oklahoma City had also rushed for 44 yards and a score.

Kentucky (2-0) now turns to graduate transfer Sawyer Smith, who came to Lexington from Troy earlier this year. Smith threw a 54-yard touchdown pass on his first attempt after replacing Wilson in the third quarter of Saturday's game. He also threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Lynn Bowden in the fourth quarter.



His first career starting assignment as a Wildcat will come next week as UK plays host to Florida (2-0) in the SEC opener for both teams. It won't be his first game against Power 5 competition, however, as he played against Nebraska last season and against Clemson in 2016.

It marks the second blow to UK's quarterback depth chart this season. Freshman Nik Scalzo also injured his knee in preseason camp. Sophomore Walker Wood and freshman Amani Gilmore are likely next in line after Smith.

Kentucky may also use more "Wildcat" formation now. Receiver Lynn Bowden, a former high school quarterback, completed a 32-yard pass to Wilson on Saturday against EMU.