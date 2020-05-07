Amani Gilmore is the fourth scholarship player from Kentucky to enter the NCAA transfer portal this spring.

The redshirt freshman from Amite, La., was part of a suddenly crowded quarterback room this spring after the return of seniors Terry Wilson and Sawyer Smith from injuries and the high-profile transfer of Joey Gatewood from Auburn. They join redshirt freshman Nik Scalzo and freshman Beau Allen as the main players competing for spots on the depth chart for 2020.

Gilmore (6-2, 214) had reportedly made strides in the five practices that UK was able to conduct prior to the COVID-19 crisis but was unlikely to be in the mix for playing time this fall.

He was originally part of Kentucky's 2019 class which ranked No. 30 nationally. The three-star prospect also held offers from Tennessee and Jackson State while receiving interest from Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

As a senior, Gilmore led Amite to the 2018 Louisiana 2A state championship, earning MVP honors in the title game by accounting for 366 total yards and six touchdowns. He finished with more than 1,000 yards rushing and passing in his final season of prep football.

Earlier this spring, wide receiver Marvin "BJ" Alexander and defensive tackles Davoan Hawkins and Cavon Butler entered the transfer portal. It is believed that UK will have at least one more departure in order to be under the NCAA scholarship limit of 85.