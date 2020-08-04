Kentucky pursuing Finnish offensive line prodigy
Early this week Kentucky became the first school to verbally offer Olaus Alinen, an offensive line prodigy from Finland.While Alinen will only be a high school sophomore at Windsor (Conn.) Loomis C...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news