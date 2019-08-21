News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-21 08:03:24 -0500') }} football Edit

How UK's defensive line class stacks up in history

T5bf7pdpyx6tti4oi6kp
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

It's no secret that Kentucky has an elite class of defensive linemen.Five-star tackle Justin Rogers and four-star ends Tre'Vonn Rybka and Samuel Anaele give Kentucky an unprecedented amount of tren...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}