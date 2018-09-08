A double-sided sword awaits the Kentucky football team Saturday night in Gainesville, Florida: one of the most hostile environments in college football, the Swamp, and a 31-year-old losing streak that is a significant embarrassment to the program and fans alike.

Facing one of them is a hurdle, but two is akin to an Evel Knievel-like jump over the Grand Canyon in the minds of even the most starry-eyed members the Big Blue Nation.

However, the young men that will compete on the gridiron have taken a measured approach, including Paintsville, Kentucky native Kash Daniel.

"A lot of people look at it as me being a Kentucky kid and the streak--that's great, and all--but the way I look at it, and I think I speak for my teammates when I say this, the way we look at it is that this is our first SEC opponent," the junior linebacker said on Wednesday.

Slaying the Gators is part of a process, Daniel explained.

"We have to get over top of them (Florida) if we want to get to Atlanta."

Even then, though, Daniel admitted, the streak is still in the back of the players' minds.

It is down front and present for former walk-on wide receiver David Bouvier.

"I've had season tickets for the games, and I've been through heartache," the senior who hails from Lexington said.

Bouvier said the Gators' wild 45-37 win from 2007 still sticks out to him to this day, but the pain he felt 11 years ago compares little to what he has experienced as a player.

"We've been close the last several years, so it really has been a different feeling this week. I'm always thinking about it."

As the shroud of the past remains draped over the minds of some Cats, the present looms for others.

For several of them, this will be their first trip to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, including senior defensive back Lonnie Johnson.

When asked about the Florida fight song, which the coaching staff piped over the practice field all week, Johnson cracked a smile.

"That's what they are going to play down there. I think it is pretty cool. I like the little Gator nose," he said after practice on Wednesday.

But what about the Cats who may have some reservations about entering the Swamp?

Well, for starters, they can look to senior tight end C.J. Conrad.

"Staying poised is a big thing when you go into a hostile environment. You have to control what you have on your sideline, communication, and then keeping your poise during the whole deal," he said.

Conrad stated that it is up to team leaders--like he and Benny Snell--to step up and make plays when things "get loud" at the Swamp.

Or a player plagued by nerves can get back to the basics of what the coaches instilled in them from their first day on campus.

"Well it is no different than out here (the practice field)," offensive line coach John Schlarman explained. "We try to put these guys in stressful situations by simulating crowd noise or screaming, so they have to keep their composure here."

How does a player keep their composure? Easy, Coach Schlarman said, go back to the fundamentals.

"You have to go back and fundamentally beat that guy across from you, especially in our world, what we do up front on the offensive line. It goes back to low pad level, hands inside, good first steps, and solid technique in pass protection...all those things lead to success. So we try to keep them focused on that, not focused on the crowd noise or 'Hey we're behind or ahead'; focus on your fundamentals and go out and execute on the next series."