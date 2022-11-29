Kentucky has reportedly parted ways with first-year offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.

According to WLEX-TV in Lexington, UK has elected to go a different direction after a disappointing 7-5 season that did not meet expectations. He is the second staff member to be removed, following Monday's news that running backs coach/co-special teams coordinator John Settle had been fired.

The Wildcats slipped to 105th nationally in scoring offense (22.1) and 107th in total offense (336.3 ypg) despite the return of star quarterback Will Levis, the SEC's leading returning rusher in Chris Rodriguez Jr., and an influx of young talent at wide receiver and tight end.

Kentucky was even worse in SEC play, failing to top 27 points in any of its eight games while being held to 19, 14, and 21 in swing-game losses to Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt.

Mark Stoops will be seeking his fourth offensive coordinator since the 2020 season. Eddie Gran stepped down that year but re-emerged on the staff in an off-field role as special assistant to the head coach. Liam Coen ran the offense in 2021 before getting an offer from the LA Rams, and Scangarello came to Lexington from the San Francisco 49ers.

