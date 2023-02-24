LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky extended its win streak to four games on Friday, taking the opener of a three-game series with Wright State, 8-3, at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Wildcats (4-1) collected a season-high 14 hits, including six doubles. Sophomore catcher Devin Burkes belted three of those and scored three times to lead the offensive attack.

Sophomore second baseman Emilien Pitre also had three hits and drove in three runs for UK. First baseman Hunter Gilliam and right fielder Kendal Ewell each added a pair of hits.

The strong showing with the bats supported another solid performance by the Kentucky pitching staff.

Starter Logan Martin (1-1) bounced back from allowing a two-run home run to Wright State's Julian Greenwell in the first inning to record a quality start. The senior right-hander allowed three runs on four hits and two walks in six innings of work while striking out eight.

Grad senior right-hander Darren Williams, working out of the bullpen after returning from elbow surgery last season, closed it out with three innings of scoreless relief for his first save of the season. He has looked sharp, allowing no runs and no hits through six innings on the mound this season while striking out 12.

In addition to Greenwell's blast, Wright State (1-4) got a solo home run from Justin Riemer.

Jake Shirk (1-1) started and took the loss for the Raiders, allowing five earned truns on nine hits through 2.1 innings.

The series resumes on Saturday at KPP. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. ET.



