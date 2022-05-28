Kentucky, Ohio State and Texas have Amier Ali's attention

One of the top 2024 prospects in the state of Texas, Amier Ali’s upside is undeniable. Ali, who plays the summer circuit with the Houston Hoops organization, picked up an offer from Kentucky last month and other major programs are also kicking his tires. The athletic, 6-foot-9 forward recently chatted with Rivals about which schools are in the mix and what could be next in his search for a college home.

ON SCHOOLS IN FREQUENT CONTACT

“Probably Kentucky, Texas and Ohio State the most right now. There are a lot of schools, but those three the most for now.”

ON KENTUCKY

“They offered not too long ago. I really love kentucky. It’s been one of my dream schools. I love the coaches. I love everything.”

ON WHICH KENTUCKY COACH IS TALKING TO HIM MOST

“It’s the assistant and Coach John [Calipari]. Really it’s not just one coach. We’re just getting to each other and I plan on watching the play a lot this year. Well, them and all the colleges recruiting me. I’ll dial in and see how they play.”

ON OHIO STATE

“It’s just home for me. I’m actually from Ohio, so it’s a good feel and a great school. I’m from Columbus and I still have a lot of family there.

ON GROWING UP IN COLUMBUS

“I’ve been to campus a lot. It’s a huge campus, and I love the football team. I’ve always been a big fan of their football team. I’ve been to games and the atmosphere there and around the school is cool. Just seeing how all the fans love the players is cool.”

ON TEXAS

“I might plan to go check them out this summer. Coach XXXXX is recrutiment me for them now. We just moved down to Texas from Ohio. My dad and my step mom live in Dallas now, but most of my other family is still in Ohio. I like that Texas is close to them.”

ON IF PLAYING CLOSE TO FAMILY IS IMPORTANT TO HIM

“I don’t look at that too much. I just want to see who has loyal coaches I can be in the gym with.”