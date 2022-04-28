Kentucky officially announces signing of Antonio Reeves

Kentucky made the signing of Antonio Reeves official on Thursday, welcoming the 6-foot-6 wing from Chicago to the program via the transfer portal.

Reeves averaged 20.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game as a junior for Illinois State. He shot 39% from 3-point range and 82% at the free-throw line.

“Big Blue Nation, I’m excited to get to Lexington and play on the biggest stage in college basketball,” Reeves said in a statement released by UK. “Coach Cal loves his players, he loves the game, has developed pros, and won a national championship. That’s what attracted me to Kentucky. It’s time to put in work and go for another natty.”

The addition of Reeves helps the Wildcats compensate for the graduation of Kellen Grady and the early entry into the NBA Draft by Shaedon Sharpe. Reeves will join point guard Sahvir Wheeler and wings Cason Wallace and CJ Fredrick in the current UK backcourt.

“I’m really excited about Antonio and what he can bring to our team,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “He’s a veteran scorer who not only has the ability to knock down shots but can create off the dribble. I like that he’s shown the desire to work and improve his game which has then translated to demonstrated performance as he’s continued to elevate his game each year.

"When talking with Antonio, I loved more than anything that his number one goal was to be at a place with a winning culture, so he has the chance to chase a championship.”

Reeves has played in 89 career games and scored 1,195 career points. His 662 points in 33 games during his junior season was the fourth-most in Illinois State history. Reeves was the first Redbird to average at least 20 points per game in a season since 2001.

He scored in double figures in 31 of Illinois State’s 33 games in 2021-22, including 18 games with 20 or more which was tied for the sixth-most in program history. He finished the season ranking 19th among all Division I scorers. The sharpshooter had a career-high 34 points with five 3-pointers against Valparaiso.

It appears that Kentucky is pursuing at least one more player for the backcourt this spring. South Dakota State wing Baylor Scheierman is another name to watch in the days to come, as well as Pittsburgh high school prospect Adou Thiero, a late-blooming prep wing whose father played for Calipari at Memphis.



