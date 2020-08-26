CatsIllustrated - Kentucky offers four-star Texas forward Daimion Collins

When the Jai Lucas to Kentucky rumors were just getting started almost immediately Cats Illustrated began to hear that four-star Atlanta, Tex., power forward Daimion Collins could quickly become a Wildcat target if the Longhorn assistant joined John Calipari's staff.

Lucas to Kentucky is not official. It's not done, at least not yet.

But on Wednesday night the 6'9, 205-pound Collins, the highest-rated four-star recruit in the Class of 2021 according to Rivals.com, landed a coveted offer from Kentucky.

How much it shakes up Collins' recruitment if at all remains to be seen. (Read our recent prospect spotlight on Collins to catch up.)

Recently recruiting analysts and insiders have portrayed Collins' recruitment as an apparent battle between Red River rivals Texas and Oklahoma, with the latter's charge spearheaded by Lucas himself.

Kentucky has not extended many offers to Class of 2021 prospects but that's changing and the offer to Collins signals he will immediately become one of the Cats' primary targets moving forward.