CatsIllustrated - Kentucky offers four-star forward Moussa Diabate

John Calipari continues to shake up the 2021 recruiting picture with new offers and interest in new targets.

On Tuesday, reports came out which indicated that Kentucky had extended a new offer to four-star power forward Moussa Diabate of IMG Academy in Bradenton.

Ranked the No. 27 player in the Rivals150 and the No. 6 power forward nationally, Diabate is one of the highest-ranked four-star players in the 2021 class.

Many of the schools in the ACC, Big Ten, and SEC have already offered Diabate but no Rivals FutureCast picks have been logged.

As recently as late July, Rivals.com's Eric Bossi wrote, "Hands down, Diabate's recruitment is the toughest of any to read. There have been no real whispers of leaders for the French big man. He's not a guy who has done a lot of media, and there just isn't a lot to go off of with him. At times I've heard Alabama, Florida and Memphis come up for him, but not to any extent that I would label them - or anybody else - a leader. He is also one I could see considering some sort of professional route."

Back in June both David Sisk and Travis Graf of Cats Illustrated took a look at Diabate in the context of him being a potential target for the Wildcats. Sisk pointed out at the time that Kentucky was briefly linked to Diabate back in the winter so the 'Cats have been paying close attention to his development even as it has remained shrouded in mystery.

Diabate has been teammates with five-star prospect Brandon Huntley-Hatfield but Kentucky has tapped out of that recruiting battle.

Diabate is the second high four-star forward to land an offer in recent weeks, the other being Texas prospect Daimion Collins.