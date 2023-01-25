Willis, Texas quarterback DJ Lagway may have verbally committed to Florida last month but that didn't stop Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen from extending an offer to the Rivals100 prospect.

That offer went out on Wednesday as Coen was visiting Willis to check in on the 6'3, 225-pound quarterback.

Rivals.com ranks Lagway the No. 75 player regardless of position in the 2024 class. He's ranked the No. 12 player in Texas and the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the nation.

Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, and Wisconsin are among the other Power Five schools that have offered Lagway.

This is the first known quarterback offer Coen has extended since returning to Lexington as Kentucky's offensive coordinator.

When Lagway committed to Florida he cited his respect for Billy Napier's and Florida's success as a program with three national championships under different quarterbacks as playing key roles in his decision. He has made multiple visits to Gainesville.

Before leaving for the NFL, Coen had offered quarterback Dante Reno of Connecticut, who has since committed to South Carolina.