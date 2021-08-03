Kentucky offers another Great Crossing prospect
It's an exciting time for the football program at Great Crossing in Georgetown, Ky.Days ago senior linebacker Kalib Perry announced a verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee, weeks after h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news