CatsIllustrated - Kentucky offers 2021 point guard TyTy Washington

Over the last several weeks it has probably seemed like Kentucky's coaching staff under John Calipari has been single-mindedly focused on the transfer portal.

No doubt, that's been a big part of their recruiting effort as they seek to fill out the Cats' 2021-22 roster.

But on Tuesday the staff extended an offer to a Class of 2021 unsigned prospect: Four-star point guard Ty Ty Washington, the No. 32 player in the nation and the No. 6 point guard in the '21 class.

The 6'4, 180-pound point from Phoenix (Ariz.) Compass Prep has seen his stock and recruiting stature improve significantly in recent years.

Washington was committed to Creighton until last month when he reopened his recruitment. Over the course of Washington's recruitment he has picked up roughly four dozen offers from schools in conferences all over the nation.

Less than two weeks ago at the GEICO Nationals, Washington's rise in the recruiting world was cemented with more strong performances.

Here's what Cats Illustrated's David Sisk wrote at that time:

"Washington is the quarterback for (AZ Compass) and sets the tone. Secondly, he showed the full repertoire as a point guard. Thursday I said he looked more like the shoot first type. On Friday, he came out of the gates setting the table at a high level. He is so quick, and his burst makes it almost impossible to keep him out of the lane. Once he gets there he is drawing the defense to kick out to a shooter. It was also very impressive how he sees all of the available options off the high ball screen. He threw several blind skip passes, and a couple of inside wrap arounds to the opposite side of the floor. He ended up with 5 assists and no turnovers against perhaps the most ferocious team in all of high school basketball.

"Washington also had to work for every one of his fifteen points, but he still proved that he can score in different ways. The right hander made two left-handed mid-range floaters, one of which was over Jalen Duren. He also made a right hand floater. He knocked down an elbow jumper off the pin-down screen, and nailed a long-range contested two-pointer off the dribble. He had excellent footwork with each one, and is always squared up. He was only 1 of 6 from deep, but that shouldn't be an issue. Washington has a comfortable and natural deep stroke, and has proven this season that he is a three-point threat.

"The question remains: Does John Calipari believe that he needs more point guard help next season. If the answer is yes, did he see enough of Washington to convince him to extend an offer? The Creighton decommit has heard from Kentucky, and will now dive headlong into his newly opened recruitment."

The last FutureCast pick for Washington was in favor of Auburn and came in at the end of last month.

Kentucky is looking to solve its point guard situation with Devin Askew entering the transfer portal. Davion Mintz took over lead guard duties down the stretch and was perhaps Kentucky's best, most consistent player last year. He may or may not return but Calipari may envision him as a two-guard again.