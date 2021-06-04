Kentucky offered Jamond Mathis first and now recruiting's picking up
SAINT CHARLES, MO — Among the more interesting prospects to grace the field at Lindenwood University's Hunter Stadium in St. Charles on Friday was defensive end and edge defender Jamond Mathis.The ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news