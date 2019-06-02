The sophomore spring of a quarterback's high school career is always a pivotal time, as coaches fan out around the country in an effort to evaluate passers in a practice setting. The visits usually lead to offers being extended, as well as invitations to come on campus and camp during the summer. That's exactly the cycle that Georgia quarterback Carlos Del Rio went through over the past month, as several major programs came through to check him out. Now, Del Rio has to decide where and when he will return the favor in the coming months. Rivals.com caught up with him at the recent Cam Newton 7-on-7 tournament to talk about his plans.

"Kansas, Maryland, LSU, Florida, Florida State and Oklahoma are some of the schools that came to watch me throw during the spring. Kentucky came and they offered me after watching me."

Kentucky: "I picked up the offer about a month ago. They came by and watched me throw and I've been keeping in touch with them since. They want me to keep calling them weekly so I can get to know them and come up to campus so I can visit the school and see everything."

Relationship with the coaches: "I've been talking with Coach Hinshaw, the quarterbacks coach, he's pretty cool. I like the way he talks and he seems like a helpful person and the type of guy that's going to help you get better."

Knowledge of the program: "I don't know that much about them. That's why I want to get up there. I know they want to throw the ball more and I'm a quarterback so obviously I like that."

Visit plans: "I'm going up there next month for their camp but I'm not sure on the date yet."

Expectations for visit: "I want to see a good community, a safe community and some fun stuff to do in the city like malls and stuff like that. Good food, too. Plus I want to see the coaches and players being active and see how everything works. It's important to get to work with the coaches on the field and get to know what they want in a quarterback and so I can get to know their offense."

Other camps/visits: "LSU, Baylor and a couple more."



