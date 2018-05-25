Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon hosted a parade of rare moments Thursday night: a substitution error by the ordinarily meticulous Rachel Lawson, a fielding miscue by the equally as thorough Katie Reed, and a complete shellacking of the vaunted Oregon Ducks pitching staff in a wild 9-6 Kentucky win.

The No. 16 seed Wildcats (35-19) belted three home runs in the victory over the No. 1 seed Ducks (50-8), and are now one victory away from the program's first appearance in the Women's College World Series since 2014.

The Ducks' stable of talented hurlers came into the game with a 1.06 ERA and did not allow a single run during their three games in the regional round.

The Cats' red-hot offense dispelled the myth of the Ducks' invincibility early in the game when Alex Martens launched her eighth home run of the season to give Kentucky a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. oc

Junior slugger Abbey Cheek swatted her team-leading 17th and 18th dingers of the campaign in the fourth and sixth inning respectively. Each of Cheek’s blasts came when it looked like the Ducks had seized the momentum. The South Carolinian finished 2-of-3 at the plate with five RBI.

Kentucky hung a season-high six earned runs on Pac 12 Pitcher of the Year Megan Kleist (21-6). Kleist surrendered six hits to along with three strikeouts and a walk in 4.1 innings of work in the circle.

Maggie Balint spotted Kleist 2.1 innings of relief, allowing two runs on three hits.

Freshman Grace Baalman (14-8) pick up the win for Kentucky in relief of starter Erin Rethlake. The Illinois product came in and threw 2.2 three-hit, two-run innings. She overcame a rocky start and gave the Cats a crucial 1-2-3 inning in the fifth.

Coach Lawson's substitution error proved to be the only thing that slowed the Cats' ace down, as it forced her to the bench for the rest of the game.

The struggling Autumn Humes entered the circle and gave up consecutive hits, and a run to open the sixth inning, but then retired the final six batters she faced to close the door on the Ducks.

The Cats added on to their lead in the top of the second when Katie Reed smacked an RBI single up the middle. Reed finished 3-of-4 at the plate.

Oregon cut Kentucky's lead to 4-3 thanks to a home run in the bottom of the second and a SAC fly and fielder's choice in the third.

The Ducks drew within two, 7-5, in the bottom of the fourth thanks to an RBI single and wild pitch.

The host's final run came via a double in the bottom of the sixth.

Game two of the best-of-three series will take place Friday night at 11:00 P.M.