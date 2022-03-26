Kentucky may have instant traction with Terrence Shannon Jr.
Texas Tech lost a a gut wrenching 78-73 battle to Duke in Thursday night's Sweet 16. The next day the Red Raiders' starting wing, Terrence Shannon Jr., announced he was entering the transfer portal...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news