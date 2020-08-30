Kentucky makes the first cut for Bryce Hopkins
Bryce Hopkins cut his list to nine schools Sunday afternoon, and to nobody's surprise Kentucky was in the group of finalists. The Wildcats were joined by Cal, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Michiga...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news