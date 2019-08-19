News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-19 21:39:14 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Why Kentucky made the cut for Daishen Nix

Wopp1wqzfw2xxkj3nsly
Daishen Nix includes Kentucky in his final five (https://twitter.com)
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

Daishen Nix ended a lot of speculation on Monday night when he announced his final five and included the Kentucky Wildcats along with Alabama, Kansas, Maryland, and UCLA. The five-star point guard ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}