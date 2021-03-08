CatsIllustrated - Kentucky makes the cut for Rivals100 DB

Belleville, Mich., safety Myles Rowser is one of the highest-ranked players on Kentucky's 2022 recruiting board as the No. 86 player regardless of position according to Rivals.com.

In fact if he were to pick Kentucky he would be one of the highest-ranked prospects to pick Kentucky coming out of high school during the Mark Stoops era behind only the likes of Justin Rogers and Landon Young.

The 6'0, 185-pound defensive back announced a top four of Kentucky, Arkansas, Michigan State, and Alabama at the start of the week on Monday.

It's not a surprise to see Kentucky on the list. The first Rivals FutureCast for Kentucky was logged by Michigan insider EJ Holland last week and Cats Illustrated has reported on UK's interest for months.

Steve Clinkscale has a history of landing top prospects from Michigan and Rowser has been around the Kentucky program before. He confirmed to Cats Illustrated over the weekend that Clinkscale texts with him on a frequent basis.

Michigan is out for Rowser and that isn't a surprise either, as Cats Illustrated had reported the relationship cooled in recent months following an early commitment to the Wolverines.

