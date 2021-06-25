Kentucky makes Dereck Lively's final seven
Dereck Lively trimmed his list to seven schools Thursday evening and there weren't a lot of surprises. The five-star big man, who possesses an unlimited ceiling, will take four visits before the mo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news