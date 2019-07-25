In the first major negative news story leading up to 2019 Kentucky football season the Wildcats have suffered a significant loss due to injury.

On Thursday, UK confirmed that projected starting safety Davonte Robinson will miss the entire upcoming season due to an injury to the right quad muscle. This will require surgery.

Last year Robinson worked his way into a prominent role in Kentucky's secondary, playing alongside a quintet of seniors. He finished the year with with 42 tackles (28 solo) and four pass breakups.

The 6'2, 197 pound Lexington native and former Henry Clay standout has played in all 26 Kentucky games over the past two seasons. He had a season-high nine tackles in UK's loss to Georgia last season.

Robinson was expected to provide much-needed experience on the back-end of a Kentucky defense that will be breaking in a nearly entirely new group of players, including potentially some freshmen and JUCO transfers.