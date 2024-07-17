Kentucky looking to add Julius Halaifonua
New Kentucky Basketball Coach, Mark Pope, spent just about all of the spring rebuilding a gutted roster for the 2024-25 season. Now we are approaching the dog days of summer, and he still might not...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news