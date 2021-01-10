Kentucky lands Tshiebwe the second time around
There have been a lot of what ifs for Kentucky fans over the past year when they think about Oscar Tshiebwe. The Wildcats came very close to landing him out of high school, but instead he chose Wes...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news