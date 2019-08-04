Kentucky lands top-40 forward Cam'Ron Fletcher
Just last week, Kentucky failed to boast a single commitment within the 2020 class. After celebrating the pledge of BJ Boston, the Wildcats remained hot on the trail thanks to today’s commitment from top-40 forward CamRon Fletcher.
Fletcher chose the Wildcats over Alabama, Michigan State, Missouri and North Carolina. His commitment was given during his official visit to campus. He had previously been to UK one other time, that being June 22, a trip that came in the unofficial variety and was when he first received his Kentucky offer.
A high-flying athlete from Missouri, Fletcher has all of the physical tools to develop into a highly prized NBA Draft prospect. He stands close to 6-foot-7, is graced with long arms, and boasts plenty of frontcourt versatility in defending various spots in the half-court setting.
Fletcher is best within the open floor and in attacking the basket thanks to his strength and explosiveness. While not as skilled, he favors comparably to former Kentucky standout Jarred Vanderbilt thanks to his ability to play either forward position and with how well he excels within the open floor.
His shot making must improve as he made just over a fourth of his perimeter attempts this summer on the Nike EYBL circuit. However, he is a solid perimeter rebounder that averaged 6.5 boards per contest, along with 11.8 points running with the Bradley Beal Elite travel unit in recent months.
Fletcher becomes Kentucky’s second 2020 commitment. He will join top-10 wing BJ Boston in Lexington next fall as the Wildcats remain in pursuit of many other heavily touted prospects including Josh Christopher, Daishen Nix, Jalen Green, and Lance Ware.