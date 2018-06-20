Kentucky lands Stanford transfer Reid Travis
Stanford grad transfer Reid Travis announced his plans to transfer to Kentucky for the upcoming 2018-19 season.
He will be immediately eligible and is a huge boost to the Wildcats' national championship aspirations for what should be a much-anticipated season.
With Jarred Vanderbilt and Wenyen Gabriel announcing their intentions to remain in the NBA Draft, it's not as though Kentucky's frontcourt was hurting - but there were questions. P.J. Washington, E.J. Montgomery and Nick Richards still could have formed a formidable frontcourt, to go along with a deep, talented and complementary backcourt.
With Travis' announcement for Kentucky, following his visit to UK early this week, it's safe to assume many college basketball pundits will peg John Calipari's next Wildcat team as the preseason No. 1 squad in the nation.
Travis had narrowed his focus to Kentucky and Villanova down the stretch, but Cats Illustrated's David Sisk and others had predicted UK for some time.
I want to thank everyone who has helped me with this process of taking the next step to pursue my dreams. I couldn’t be more excited for the future! pic.twitter.com/xIwtBfFzLr— Reid Travis (@2ReidTravis2) June 20, 2018
Travis averaged 19.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season for Stanford. The 6'8, 245 pound big man averaged 17.4 points and 8.9 boards the year before that.