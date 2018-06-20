He will be immediately eligible and is a huge boost to the Wildcats' national championship aspirations for what should be a much-anticipated season.

With Jarred Vanderbilt and Wenyen Gabriel announcing their intentions to remain in the NBA Draft, it's not as though Kentucky's frontcourt was hurting - but there were questions. P.J. Washington, E.J. Montgomery and Nick Richards still could have formed a formidable frontcourt, to go along with a deep, talented and complementary backcourt.

With Travis' announcement for Kentucky, following his visit to UK early this week, it's safe to assume many college basketball pundits will peg John Calipari's next Wildcat team as the preseason No. 1 squad in the nation.

Travis had narrowed his focus to Kentucky and Villanova down the stretch, but Cats Illustrated's David Sisk and others had predicted UK for some time.