Kentucky lands Ole Miss linebacker transfer Jacquez Jones

The writing seemed to be on the wall for at least the last several days, but Ole Miss linebacker Jacquez Jones is transferring to Kentucky.

The 6'0, 230-pound inside 'backer for the Rebels entered the transfer portal not long ago and he has decided to transfer to UK where he will play for former position coach Jon Sumrall, who worked with Jones upon his arrival in Oxford coming out of high school.

The move creates a perfect match for Kentucky, which needs inside linebacker depth after Jamin Davis' early departure and an injury to D'Eryk Jackson, who might have been the starter at Mike alongside DeAndre Square.

Jones was Ole Miss' leading tackler last season and has extensive game experience at the SEC level.

West Virginia, South Carolina, Texas, Ohio State, Washington, Kansas, and many other college programs had reached out to express interest in Jones ever since he entered the transfer portal.

Jones began an official visit to Kentucky on Wednesday. He did not take any other official visits after his departure from the Ole Miss program.

Jones could join an inside linebacker rotation that also includes Square and Jared Casey.

Rivals.com ranked Jones the No. 22 player in Alabama as a Class of 2018 high school prospect from Hillcrest. Then a three-star prospect, Jones competed in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game featuring the top players from each of those states.

Jones earned all-freshman team honors in the SEC after a 2018 season that saw him play in every game and finish with 36 tackles and 2.5 stops for loss.

Over the 2019 and 2020 seasons Jones started 21 out of 22 games for the Rebels. He had 71 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss in 2019 and last year finished with 75 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.