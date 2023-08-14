Associated Press voters feel about the same way about Kentucky's 2023 football team as do those voting in the Coaches Poll, which was released a week ago.

The preseason AP poll was released on Monday morning and Kentucky landed in a familiar position: 33rd, in the "others receiving votes" category. The Wildcats landed in the No. 32 spot in the Coaches Poll last week.

Here's the full poll:

1. Georgia (60)

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Alabama

5. LSU

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Florida State

9. Clemson

10. Washington

11. Texas

12. Tennessee

13. Notre Dame

14. Utah

15. Oregon

16. Kansas State

17. TCU

18. Oregon State

19. Wisconsin

20. Oklahoma

21. North Carolina

22. Ole Miss

23. Texas A&M

24. Tulane

25. Iowa

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Texas Tech (101), South Carolina (73), UCLA (66), UTSA (64), Arkansas (22), Boise State (17), Pittsburgh (16), KENTUCKY (14), Louisville (10), Troy (10), Kansas (10), Auburn (7), Minnesota (6), Toledo (4), Duke (4), Mississippi State (4), Florida (4), Illinois (3), Baylor (3), Coastal Carolina (3), South Alabama (1), NC State (1), James Madison (1), Liberty (1)

Kentucky enjoys the fourth-highest ranking for an SEC East team, landing behind Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina, with the Gamecocks just outside the top-25 at No. 27.

Louisville comes in one spot and four top-25 votes behind Kentucky for No. 34 in the preseason AP Poll.

The top seven teams in the poll are teams that will be competing in the SEC or the Big Ten during the 2024 season as well as 10 of the top 12.