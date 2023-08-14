Kentucky lands in 'others receiving votes' in first AP poll
Associated Press voters feel about the same way about Kentucky's 2023 football team as do those voting in the Coaches Poll, which was released a week ago.
The preseason AP poll was released on Monday morning and Kentucky landed in a familiar position: 33rd, in the "others receiving votes" category. The Wildcats landed in the No. 32 spot in the Coaches Poll last week.
Here's the full poll:
1. Georgia (60)
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Alabama
5. LSU
6. USC
7. Penn State
8. Florida State
9. Clemson
10. Washington
11. Texas
12. Tennessee
13. Notre Dame
14. Utah
15. Oregon
16. Kansas State
17. TCU
18. Oregon State
19. Wisconsin
20. Oklahoma
21. North Carolina
22. Ole Miss
23. Texas A&M
24. Tulane
25. Iowa
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Texas Tech (101), South Carolina (73), UCLA (66), UTSA (64), Arkansas (22), Boise State (17), Pittsburgh (16), KENTUCKY (14), Louisville (10), Troy (10), Kansas (10), Auburn (7), Minnesota (6), Toledo (4), Duke (4), Mississippi State (4), Florida (4), Illinois (3), Baylor (3), Coastal Carolina (3), South Alabama (1), NC State (1), James Madison (1), Liberty (1)
Kentucky enjoys the fourth-highest ranking for an SEC East team, landing behind Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina, with the Gamecocks just outside the top-25 at No. 27.
Louisville comes in one spot and four top-25 votes behind Kentucky for No. 34 in the preseason AP Poll.
The top seven teams in the poll are teams that will be competing in the SEC or the Big Ten during the 2024 season as well as 10 of the top 12.