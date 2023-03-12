Selection Sunday is almost a statewide holiday in the Bluegrass State, and we now know the Wildcats' draw.

After much speculation, Kentucky was revealed as the No. seed in the East Region of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Purdue is the top seed in the bracket. The Boilermakers finished the season 29-5.

Kentucky isn't the only SEC team in the East Region. Tennessee, which the Wildcats swept

UK's first two rounds will be in Greensboro, N.C. The Wildcats will take on Providence (21-11) in the first round, and if the Cats win that game they will face the winner of the Kansas State-Montana State game.

Providence is 56th in the NET rankings and 44th on KenPom, although the Friars do have one of the nation's best offense. The Big East team has lost three games in a row, most recently by seven to UCONN in its conference tournament.

UK-Providence will take place on Friday.

1 - Purdue vs 16 - Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson

8 - Memphis vs 9 - Florida Atlantic

5 - Duke vs 12 - Oral Roberts

4 - Tennessee vs 13 - Louisiana

6 - Kentucky vs Providence

3 - Kansas State vs 14 - Montana State

7 - Michigan State vs 10 - USC

2 - Marquette vs 15 - Vermont