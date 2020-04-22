Two days later, the 6-foot, 176 pounder said his recruitment was still open.

Magwood actually knew when he announced his top six the school that he would be committing to.

"I knew it was Kentucky before I made a top six," said Magwood. "I knew about two weeks ago the school I was going to commit to. I knew Kentucky was it.

"I wanted to wait, and visit all six schools, but I thought about it, talked to coaches close to me, and decided it was time to go ahead and commit.

"Talking to the different college coaches, some think we won't even be able to visit schools again until September, so there was really no reason to wait."

Kentucky hosted the three-star on campus one time, but that was during his freshman season. He was there for the South Carolina game, but Jon Sumrall was the key to his commitment.

"Coach Sumrall talked through everything with me. He played out the plan they have for me. He made me feel good about Kentucky, their plan and he showed me that I can really have success there.

"We Face-time every week, he has been on me real hard about three or four months, and before he really got on me, I did not even have Kentucky on my list. He made things right with me and Kentucky and coach Sumrall was the key in my decision."

Although the decision came earlier than Magwood, and maybe would have liked in a perfect world, he feels very good about his future in Lexington.

"I feel more pressure off me off me already," Magwood said. "Having to make this type of decision is big, so feeling true in my heart that Kentucky is right makes me feel a lot better.

"I had other schools talking to me a lot, but they were not like Kentucky. I knew where I was with Kentucky. They have me on top of their board. They made me a priority, and with other schools, I did not know that.

"Kentucky wanted me, they had a plan for me and they wanted me. They made it easy for me.



"I always kind of felt it, but I did not want to commit too early, then de-commit, but I know I am ready now to put it out there."