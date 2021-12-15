Kentucky lands four-star JUCO corner Zah Frazier
Kentucky's 2020 class got a little bit better with the addition of four-star JUCO cornerback Zah Frazier on the first day of the early signing period.The 6'4 defensive back had narrowed his list to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news