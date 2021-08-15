Kentucky lands DL/edge defender Tomiwa Durojaiye
Kentucky has its first defensive line commitment from a player from the Class of 2022.Middletown, Delaware three-star (5.6 RR) prospect Tomiwa Durojaiye announced his commitment to the Wildcats on ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news