Kentucky lands commitment from cornerback Andre Stewart
Kentucky has landed a verbal commitment from three-star (5.7 RR) cornerback Andre Stewart, according to Cats Illustrated sources.Matt Jones of KSR was first to report the news on social media follo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news