Kentucky lands Auburn offensive line transfer Tashawn Manning

Kentucky added an important piece to its 2022 offensive line on Monday when Auburn's Tashawn Manning announced on his Instagram account that he will join the Wildcats through the transfer portal.

"I want to extend a great big thank you to my parents, my sister, my girlfriend, and all the fans, coaches, and universities who showed me love during this decision-making process," Manning said. "It is now time for me to take the next step in my collegiate career. With that being said, I have decided to use my last year of eligibility at the University of Kentucky."

Manning, a 6-foot-4, 335-pound guard, started every game at left guard for the Tigers in 2020 and played eight games there in 2021. A graduate senior an SEC academic honor role member, he will have one year of eligibility remaining at UK.

The Apopka, Fla., native was recruited by UK offensive line coach Eric Wolford after entering the transfer portal. He's a key addition for the unit, which will lose All-American tackle Darian Kinnard and center Luke Fortner at the end of the season.

Stay tuned to Cats Illustrated for more details about the development.